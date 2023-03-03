SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Suisun City are looking for a person who reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle on Thursday night. Suisun City dispatch received a call shortly before 9 p.m. reporting someone shooting at a vehicle near Snow Drive and Honker Lane, according to a tweet from Suisun City PD.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, all parties involved were gone, police said. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact the Suisun City Police Department at (707) 421-7373.