SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – At a news conference Friday, the FBI and San Francisco police appealed to the public again for help in solving the six year old murder of Nicole Fitts and the disappearance of her then 2-year-old daughter Arianna.

“We don’t know where Arianna is and we know there are people with information on her location so the reason for this news conference is for them to come forward,” Cmdr. James Ahern said.

Nicole Fitts was last seen alive April 1,2016 – Days later her body was found in a shallow grave in McClaren Park.

Police don’t believe her daughter Arianna was with her at the time of her murder but the child remains missing. Friday the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression image of what they think Arianna might look like now, at the age of 8.

“The age progression is just one tool we are going to use to find Arianna but there is nothing we are not going to employ to bring this case to a resolution,” Special Agent Scott Schelble said.

Authorities say in just the last few months they’ve developed many new leads, re-interviewed witnesses who have provided us new information and re-examined evidence.

But they remain convinced there are multiple people who have direct or indirect knowledge of this case who have not fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Authorities are convinced they cannot solve this case without the public’s help. That’s one of the reasons the reward has been increased to a quarter million dollars.