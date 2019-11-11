Police: Infant’s body found on San Francisco golf course

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco continue to investigate after finding a dead body at a golf course on Saturday.

Officials reported on Monday that the body was an infant.

Around 2:19 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of 34th Avenue at Lincoln Park Golf Course following a report of a death.

Authorities arrived to find the infant and medical assistance was provided.

Police say the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to concerns about the health of the infant’s mother, authorities ask if you have any information to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.

You may remain anonymous.

No other details have been released at this time as police investigate.