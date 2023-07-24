SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It might not be bye, bye birdie time for Twitter just yet. While the “X” logo has replaced Twitter’s iconic bird on the desktop version of the app, the bird is still present on the mobile version.

Outside the digital space, Twitter owner Elon Musk’s rebranding of the social platform’s headquarters to “X” also apparently hit a bit of a snag Monday afternoon.

Video shot outside Twitter headquarters (watch in the player above) shows workers in a hydraulic lift taking down the Twitter logo and lettering from outside the building. However, work was apparently interrupted by the arrival of the San Francisco Police Department.

A different video from the scene shows several SFPD vehicles outside Twitter Headquarters while the hydraulic lift sits idle.

According to SFPD, officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market streets on a report of a possible unpermitted street closure. However, an SFPD spokesperson told KRON4 that investigators were able to determine that no crime was committed.

“The incident was not a police matter,” SFPD said.

Once workers are done taking down the Twitter logo, they will assumedly replace it with signage for the company’s new “X” rebrand.