Police investigate 15-year-old shot, killed in Newark

NEWARK (KRON) — Newark Police Officers were dispatched to a Newark home Thursday night following a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Around 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers arrived to a home on Braidburn Avenue where they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but died from his injuries.

During the investigation, another 15-year-old boy was arrested and the suspected weapon involved was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newark Police Department at (510) 578-4237.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim.