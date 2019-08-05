Police investigate 2 back-to-back home invasions in Albany

ALBANY (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for help in solving two home invasions that happened within hours of each other.

Both break-ins happened in Albany and involved a person sneaking in through an unlocked door or open window.

A man with a flashlight snuck into a house along the 500 block of Kains venue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

What the man didn’t know was someone was at the home sleeping.

When the people inside woke up, the burglar ran off.

Officers then responded to another home, this time on Taft Street.

The person living there was also at home at the time and saw the man take off.

Neighbors say this is unusual for their community.

“Just by hearing about it, it just like surprises me, especially in Albany. It’s just so quiet… there’s nothing happening. It’s boring, you know. So when you hear something like this, everyone just kind of freaks out and you know people are like ‘oh om god, what’s next? What’s gonna come?” one neighbor said.

It’s unclear if anything was taken in either incident.

