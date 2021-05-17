Police investigate 2 burglaries, 2 attempted burglaries in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH (BCN) — Police are investigating two burglaries and two attempted burglaries that took place at homes in Hillsborough over the weekend.

The two attempted burglaries happened between 9 p.m. and 11:03 p.m. Saturday on the western side of town, along Denise Road, police said. In both cases, the suspect gained access to the backyards and used a window punch to break back windows while the victims were home, police said.

Authorities said they believe it was the same suspect who shattered the windows but did not enter the houses.

The first attempted burglary on Denise Road occurred around 9 p.m. At that time, the victims told police they heard a thud and believed a package had been delivered. They turned on an interior light, went to the front door and found nothing, police said.

Sunday morning, at around 8:45 a.m., the victims discovered a living room window shattered, apparently from a window punch, police said. The suspect likely fled when the light came on Saturday night.

During the second attempted burglary at about 11:03 p.m. Saturday, the homeowner’s burglary alarm sounded, rousing the homeowner, who found a sliding glass door from the master bedroom to the backyard shattered, police said. The suspect fled when the alarm went off.

Police are waiting for images captured by the homeowner’s surveillance cameras. Police said the suspect appears to be male, 5-foot-11, medium build, race unknown, wearing a light-colored hoodie, a backpack and gloves. Police are asking neighbors in the area of Denise Road near Barbara Way to check their surveillance cameras for any images of the suspect.

Police said suspects did succeed in stealing from two other Hillsborough homes. One burglary took place at 10:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Skyfarm Drive, police said. A back window of the home was smashed and items were stolen from inside. Police are analyzing interior surveillance-camera footage for evidence.

The other burglary occurred sometime between noon on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday on Aster Avenue. The suspect, or suspects, stacked patio furniture on top of an outdoor table to gain access to a window on the home’s second story, police said. The window, which led to a master-bedroom closet, was smashed, and three upstairs bedrooms were ransacked and stolen from.

Police said they do not know if all four crimes are related. They are asking for surveillance-camera footage from homes with addresses between 10 and 90 on Aster Avenue, and from homes in the 2200 block of Skyfarm Drive and the surrounding streets, to look for possible suspicious vehicles and persons.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Hillsborough Police Department at (650) 375-7470.