Police investigate after body found near Pleasanton trail

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after a body was found near a Pleasanton trail on Thursday evening, according to the police department.

Officials received a report of the body near the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, an undentified man was found dead.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

It remains unknown if there was foul play involved in his death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (925) 931-5100.

