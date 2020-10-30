Police investigate after body found on Grizzly Peak

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, Oakland police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the Berkeley Hills.

He was found just after 9 a.m. this morning on Grizzly Peak Boulevard. The road was closed for hours as investigators combed the area for evidence.

Grizzly Peak Blvd. is back open. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

It’s a well known spot in the East Bay to catch sunsets and stunning views but on Thursday Grizzly Peak in the Berkeley Hills was a crime scene.

An apparent shooting classified as a homicide.

Around 9:10 a.m. Oakland police responded to a report of a body found on the 2400 block of Grizzly Peak Blvd.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from a traumatic condition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

UC Berkeley police tweeted this alert at 9:48 a.m. about police activity notifying people to avoid the area.

“We just decided to leave the area and go home,” Jenny Patro said.

Berkeley resident Jenny Patro and her daughter pearl were hiking nearby.

“We kept hearing the helicopters overhead and we thought okay what’s going on, something is going on and then we just noticed there was a crime scene up the hill,” Patro said.

Other hikers told me off camera they consider this trail safe.

Grizzly Peak Blvd. was closed off for hours and reopened just after 1:15 in the afternoon.

So far there are no arrests, anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Oakland police.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

