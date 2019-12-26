Police investigate after car strikes, kills man in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police officers responded to an alarm call regarding a person struck by a car early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

When officers arrived to the 1200 block of E. Santa Clara Street, they located an unconscious man lying on the street.

He was taken to a local hospital when he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are now investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after the confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

This is San Jose’s 33rd homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer at (408) 277-5283.