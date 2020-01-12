Police investigate after man killed in Hayward shooting

HAYWARD (KRON) – Police in Hayward are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

Around 5:23 a.m. police arrived in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived on the scene but pronounced the man dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (510) 293-7176.

Police say this is the city’s first homicide of the year.

The Hayward Police Department will release more details at a later time.