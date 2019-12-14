Police investigate after man shot, killed in Pittsburg by masked gunmen

PITTSBURG (KRON) – Police in Pittsburg are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Authorities say this is the city’s 7th murder this year.

Around midnight, police responded to the 200 block of Havenwood Circle.

A 30-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his torso.

The man received medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police learned that two masked gunmen entered the home engaging in an altercation with the victim and others inside.

Officials say the two suspects shot the man and fled the scene in a gray or silver import sedan.

At this time, police are working to determine if the victim knew the suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department Tip-Line at (925) 252-4040.