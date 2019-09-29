Police investigate after man was shot, killed at Petaluma outlets

PETALUMA (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are investigating after finding a man involved in a car crash had been shot and killed on Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the Petaluma Factory Outlets around 8 p.m. on Saturday following reports of gunshots heard.

Reports were also made of a solo-car crash in the parking lot of the outlets at the same time.

Officers found a man inside the car that had crashed in the parking lot.

The adult man appeared unconscious and had been shot.

Emergency responders provided medical attention to the man but was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released at this time.

An investigation is underway and more information will be released at a later time.

If you have any information on the incident, police ask you to contact Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4456.