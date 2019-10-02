Police investigate alleged incident involving Gilroy High School football team

GILROY (KRON) – An investigation continues in Gilroy after an alleged incident involving the Gilroy High School football team.

The school district says it happened last week.

The Gilroy Police Department is now investigating, but they’re not releasing many details.

Students tell KRON4 a lot of rumors are circulating at school and no staff members have told them exactly what’s going on.

Another parent said he heard there also may be a video of the alleged incident.

More questions than answers at Gilroy High School with the district not saying much about an investigation into an alleged incident involving the football team.

“It was supposed to be a joke what happened but they took it too far,” Aubrey Avila Keys, a student, said.

The district notified Gilroy police who say they are investigating a reported battery.

They are still combing through details but tell KRON4, “There is a chance that the charges will be different than a simple battery, but at this time we do not have conclusive information to say one way or the other.”

They tell us they are unaware of a possible video of the alleged incident that happened last week at the high school.

Students say a lot of people are talking about what happened, but that they don’t know exactly what occurred.

The Gilroy Unified School District released a statement that read in part that they are, “committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all students at all of the District’s campuses.”

They say all the appropriate and immediate actions were taken after being notified and that they hope the alleged incident does not affect the football season.