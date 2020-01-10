3 wanted in armed robbery of Palo Alto Safeway pharmacy

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Safeway pharmacy overnight.

It happened at the Safeway on Middlefield Road just before 12:40 a.m., according to police.

No customers were inside the Safeway during the robbery and no one was hurt, police said.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of drugs from the pharmacy.

Right now police are going through surveillance video as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

