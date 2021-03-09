Police investigate assault of 75-year-old in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after a 75-year-old victim was assaulted early Tuesday morning in Oakland, according to the police department.

Around 6:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street following reports of a strong-arm robbery.

Officials say the 75-year-old Oakland resident was approached by the suspect while walking down the street.

The victim was injured during an altercation and the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Authorities searched the area and are looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by police and CrimeStoppers for an arrest of a suspect.