Police investigate assault of elderly woman in Oakland’s Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating an assault of an elderly woman in Chinatown.

On Monday, police officers responded to the area of 9th and Franklin Streets following reports of the assault.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find the victim.

According to police, the victim is described as an Asian woman, about 70 years old, 5 feet tall, and has a slim build.

The woman was walking in the 350 block of 9th Street when a person shoved her to the ground, police say.

Authorities say the person then walked onto Franklin Street.

Witnesses said the victim had minor scraps on her legs, however, police are still working to find the woman.

At this time, investigators are working to get ahold of video footage.

As police continue to investigate, you are asked to contact them at (510) 238-3728 if you have any information.

No other details have been released at this time.