Police investigate attempted robbery of bicyclist in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating an attempted bicycle robbery that occurred Saturday morning, Palo Alto police said.

A man attempted to take a bicycle from an adult victim in his thirties who was riding southbound on the pedestrian/bicycle bridge between Menlo Park and Palo Alto.

Police said the suspect blocked the biker’s path, demanded his bicycle and unsuccessfully attempted to grab the bike’s handlebars away from the owner. As the biker rode away, the suspect spat on the victim’s back and threw a beer can at him that missed.

The victim described the suspect to be a man in his thirties who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The police department is still looking for the suspect.