The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a death that occurred early Wednesday morning in the 300 block of 10th Street, officials said. Officers responded to the incident around 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers said they found a victim unresponsive with injuries. The nature of the injuries were not specified. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is overseeing the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510)238-3821.