Bay Area

Police investigate camera found in Mill Valley Starbucks bathroom

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 07:13 AM PDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 07:13 AM PDT

MILL VALLEY (KRON) - Police in Mill Valley are investigating after they were informed of a camera being found in a Starbucks bathroom on Thursday. 

Around 11:30 a.m., police received the report from the Starbucks at 45 Camino Alto. 

Police say that an employee found the camera inside an air-freshening device attached near the sink.

It is unknown at this time when the camera was put there or if anything was recorded. 

Authorities say the camera is about two inches by two inches and is battery-powered.

When officers got ahold of the camera, they say it was not working and they are trying to determine if it has any wireless technology. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415) 389-4100.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected