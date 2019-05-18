Police investigate camera found in Mill Valley Starbucks bathroom

MILL VALLEY (KRON) - Police in Mill Valley are investigating after they were informed of a camera being found in a Starbucks bathroom on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received the report from the Starbucks at 45 Camino Alto.

Police say that an employee found the camera inside an air-freshening device attached near the sink.

It is unknown at this time when the camera was put there or if anything was recorded.

Authorities say the camera is about two inches by two inches and is battery-powered.

When officers got ahold of the camera, they say it was not working and they are trying to determine if it has any wireless technology.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415) 389-4100.

