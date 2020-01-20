Pedestrian killed in Berkeley hit-and-run, police investigate

BERKELEY (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Monday in Berkeley.

The crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue and Sixth Street.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

The police department’s fatal accident investigation team and homicide unit are on the scene.

Officer Byron White says that the UC Berkeley police attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver fled.

Police say the driver pulled up onto a sidewalk and fatally struck a female pedestrian.

Authorities describe the suspected vehicle is a gray four-door Nissan with two occupants inside.

Police say Fifth and Sixth Streets are currently closed.

No other details have been released.

Check back for information as KRON4 learns more.