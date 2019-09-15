Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – Berkeley police officers are still working to find out exactly what happened during a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue, near the Ashby BART Station in Berkeley around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man’s body lodged under the wheel of a car on Adeline.

They say a car hit the man as he was walking.

“This is Ashby Avenue State Route 13 which is one of the heavy traffic corners in Berkeley as you see it intersects with Adeline which is a feeder north and south its a heavily trafficked area with a lot of vehicular pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” Officer Randy Files said.

Officer Files with the Berkeley Police Department says safety needs to be a top priority when it comes to traffic.

“Whether you’re a bicyclist or pedestrian or an automobile operator everyone’s responsibility is safety and we all need to look out for each other,” Officer Files said.

Police have not released the name of the victim but they can confirm it was an adult man who was not a transient.

No other details have been released at this time.