SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash overnight on Thursday and said the area will be closed for several hours.

2/2 Traffic will be impacted for several hours. Santa Teresa Blvd is closed between Chantilley Ln and Avenida España. Please use alternate routes. Media advisory forthcoming. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2021

The crash happened near the intersection of Santa Teresa Blvd and Chantilley Ln around 1:15 a.m. The San Jose Police Department closed both directions of Santa Teresa Blvd for their investigation.

Police said this is the city’s third car-related death of 2021.