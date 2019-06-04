Police investigate deadly shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND (KRON) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Oakland overnight.
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of 22nd Avenue.
The victim's name has not been released.
No suspects have been arrested.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION