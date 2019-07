OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal street race that happened on Saturday evening in Oakland.

Authorities say it occurred around 5 p.m. on the 5100 block of San Leandro Street.

According to police, the driver was racing when they lost control and hit a light pole.

Emergency crews were then called to the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this deadly crash to call (510) 777-8558.