Police investigate deadly Tesla crash in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a deadly collision that happened Saturday evening in Pleasanton.

Around 5:57 p.m., police received reports of a collision at the intersection of W. Las Positas Boulevard and Hacienda Drive.

Officials say a Tesla Model S was heading southbound down Hacienda when the driver lost control.

The car crashed into a traffic light pole and a cement wall, authorities say.

When officers arrived on the scene, the car which appeared to only have a male driver inside was engulfed in flames.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Following the collision, the roads were closed off for several hours.

Authorities continue to investigate and work to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (925) 931-5100.