OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday morning.

Around 10:24 a.m. authorities received a report of the shooting near 2600 66th Avenue.

Officials arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, but police say one of them has died.

The second man remains in stable condition at this time.

Officers continue to investigate in the area by 66th Avenue near I-880.

