SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose responded to a double shooting on Monday night.

Around 6:04 p.m., officers arrived in the 1300 block of N. 1st Street to find two adult victims — One male and one female.

The victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the suspect and motive remain unknown.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the area during their investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.