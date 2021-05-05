San Jose police investigate 15th homicide this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m., authorities reported that they were on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of E. Santa Clara Street.
Police originally said that two adult males had been injured — One with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the 15th homicide in San Jose this year.
At this time, there is no information on a suspect or motive.
No other details have been released at this time.
