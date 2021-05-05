San Jose police investigate 15th homicide this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., authorities reported that they were on the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of E. Santa Clara Street.

Police originally said that two adult males had been injured — One with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 15th homicide in San Jose this year.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect or motive.

We do not have suspect or motive info at the moment. pic.twitter.com/nl4fRgK7Ci — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 6, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.

