Police investigate early morning armed carjacking, assault in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating an early morning armed carjacking and assault in Oakland on Tuesday.

Just after midnight, authorities say the incident happened in the 400 block of Embarcadero West.

Police say the victim got out of their car when suspects walked up and pointed guns demanding the car keys.

According to officials, the victim was pistol whipped by the suspects.

They then took the keys and sped away in the victim’s car, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details have been released at this time.