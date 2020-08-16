Police investigate fatal shooting that happened in parking lot of American Canyon Safeway

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – Police in American Canyon are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Safeway on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., detectives with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police responded to the grocery store located on W. American Canyon Road.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
No other details have been released at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at (707) 253-4451.
Authorities ask you to avoid the area at this time.
Check back for details as this is developing.
