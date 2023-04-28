(KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting on Market Street in San Francisco that happened on Thursday evening, San Francisco police officials confirmed. Friday morning, San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin officials referred to the incident as a homicide.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to reports of the shooting in front of a business on the 800 block of Market Street near the Westfield Mall. At the scene, police said they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police worked through the night on the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Please contact the police at Tenderloin Station 415.345.7300 or SFPD dispatch 415.553.0123 if you witnessed the event or are aware of any evidence and reference SFPD Case # 230 293 413