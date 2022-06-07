OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just blocks from the Oakland Zoo.

A ShotSpotter activation was received by the department’s communications division in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, according to an email to KRON4.

While they attempted life-saving measures, the victim died. Homicide investigators began a follow-up investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.