HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:57 a.m. on the 24000 block of Amador Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive man with stabbing injuries. Medical crews tried to help the unidentified victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time. As of 5 p.m., no arrests have been made in regards to this homicide.

Amador Street is approximately half a mile north of the Hayward Police Department.