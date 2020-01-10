Police investigate Fremont home invasion robbery

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police are searching for four suspects responsible for a home invasion robbery in the Sundale neighborhood.

Police said they broke into an elderly couples’ home on the 4700 block of Selkirk Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

This comes just days after dozens of car break-ins occurred in the same neighborhood.

Police don’t believe the car break-ins and home invasion are related but neighbors here are on edge given what’s happening in their usually quiet neighborhood.

One neighbor said the victims of the home invasion are in their 80’s and 90’s.

They said the couple is OK, but they’re very shaken up and now spending time with family.

The search is now on for the four suspects.

“Very surprising and I’m shocked someone broke into the house,” Linda Wilcox said. “That’s pretty unusual for this neighborhood.”

Wilcox lives several doors down from where the home invasion took place. She’s lived here since 1976 and said it was always a safe neighborhood.

“Neighborhood’s been wonderful,” she said. “Left our children’s bikes outside. Very peaceful.”

Over the years though, she’s seen some slight changes. But never anything like this.

“Bits and pieces. A neighbor down the street had a car stolen out of his driveway,” Wilcox said. “Years and years ago, someone lifted one of our cars and took the rims off but not much in the way of burglary. Quiet surprised.”

The robbery happened on the 4700 block of Selkirk Street around 10:20 p.m.

Police said the suspects broke in through a sliding glass door and then entered the home.

They said the elderly couple didn’t hear the suspects at first, but were later confronted by the robbers.

Police said the suspects ransacked the home for several minutes and took off with valuables from the victims’ home.

“Really scary you know? Fremont used to be a very safe city and now that we’re hearing about petty thefts and home invasions that’s definitely scary to have something to happen in the neighborhood like that to happen,” Karem Sandhu said.

Earlier this week, thieves broke into nearly 30 cars in the same Sundale neighborhood.

Now neighbors are becoming more concerned about security.

“Well I’m certainly going to be more vigilant about security, making sure we got things locked up,” Wilcox said.

“We definitely all should be a lot more vigilant now,” Sandhu said. “The world is changing and if you see something, say something.”

Police don’t believe the suspects planned for anyone to be home at the time.

They said the suspects are four men in their late teens to early 20’s, who were all wearing hoodies.

If you have any information, contact the Fremont Police Department.