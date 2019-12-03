Police investigate gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a gang-related shooting that injured two people on Monday evening.

Around 6:23 p.m. police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Grand Avenue where gunshots were heard.

When they arrived, authorities were unable to locate any victims or suspects. Police did find bullet holes in parked cars and expended casings.

Two known gang members arrived at two different hospitals a short time later with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators say it is unknown at this time if the injured gang members were shooting at each other or if another person was involved.

The member’s names will not be released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you are asked to call authorities at (707) 528-5222.