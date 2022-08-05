SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are responding to shots fired Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Mission Street.

As of 1:15 p.m., no injuries or damage to property were reported. No suspects were identified by police.

As of 12:50 p.m., MUNI announced on Twitter the 14 bus going outbound and the 49 are blocked on Mission Street between 20th and 21st. Outbound via 18th Street to Valencia Street to 22nd to Mission Street. Inbound 14 and 49 buses will reroute via 22nd to South Van Ness to 18th to Mission.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.