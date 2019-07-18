Man hit by tractor-trailer, dragged in deadly SF hit-and-run, suspect arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man who was hit at the intersection of 5th and Market Streets Thursday died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer suspected of hitting the man was arrested on a vehicular manslaughter charge for failing to yield.

The victim was identified Thursday night as 54-year-old Michael Evans, of San Francisco.

San Francisco police identified the suspected hit-and-run driver as 65-year-old Oscar Matus, of Lathrop.

After the crash, officers put out a description of the truck to the department and the driver was located on Broadway Street.

The driver cooperated with police prior to his arrest.

The initial hit and run happened on Eddy and Mason at around 5:42 a.m.

The pedestrian was dragged from there two blocks down to the 5th and Market Streets.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.