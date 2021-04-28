Police investigate hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in San Jose.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the collision occurred at the intersection of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, near a busy shopping center.

At this time, it is unclear what type of car police are searching for.

No details have been released on the pedestrian who was killed.

The northbound lanes of Monterey Road are closed in the area as police investigate.

This is the 15th traffic fatality for 2021.

Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic fatality at the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Curtner Ave.



Partial closure of NB Monterey Hwy from Curtner Ave. pic.twitter.com/sLQI7wTl00 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 29, 2021

Check back as this is developing.