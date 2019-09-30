Police investigate homicide at Petaluma outlets

PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of his crashed car.

It was an hour before closing time at the Petaluma Factory Outlets Saturday night when police responded to reports of a shooting and crash.

Officers found a car smashed and bent up on the sidewalk.

The accident scene — now a crime scene.

The driver was shot at the wheel, police say.

Police blocked off part of the outlet mall while looking for evidence, leaving shoppers and employees unable to get to the parking lot.

Beckham Cummings works at the mall but was off that night.

“A bunch of my friends were working here,” he said. “I felt really nervous for them because they were in such a difficult situation.”

Sunday was business as usual, shoppers were stunned but say they will not live in fear.

“It’s a safe town, safe community,” a resident said. “We live not too far from here. We’re not afraid to be coming back.”

The driver shot died at the scene.

Police are looking for any suspects.