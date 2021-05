SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide in the Excelsior District.

On Friday night, authorities say the homicide occurred in the area of Persia and Vienna Street.

We are investigating a homicide which occurred earlier tonight near Persia & Vienna St in the Excelsior District. Our 24 hour tip line number is (415)575-4444. If you have any information regarding this crime please don't hesitate to call. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) May 15, 2021

At this time, no other details have been released.

If you have any information, the police ask you to contact the 24-hour tip line number at (415) 575-4444. You can remain anonymous.

Check back for updates as this is developing.