Police investigate homicide in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are investigating a homicide in San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Monday afternoon.

Officials posted on Twitter saying that the incident occurred near Jones and McAllister Streets.

A warning notification was sent out to students at UC Hastings alerting them of a shooting that happened near campus.

The information sent to students said that police and paramedics had responded and to consider taking alternate routes if it included Market and Jones Streets.

No other details have been released at this time.

Homicide Investigation: A Homicide occurred this afternoon near Jones & McAllister. Anyone with information that would assist us with this investigation is asked to call the SFPD tip line as soon as possible at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) October 14, 2019

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (415) 575-4444.