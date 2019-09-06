Police investigate homicide in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department responded to a call of a person down in a San Jose parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of Parkmoor Avenue and Meridian Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

San Jose Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

The motive and circumstances are still unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The victim’s identity will reportedly be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office once relatives are notified.

This marks San Jose’s 25th homicide of the year.

Anyone with helpful information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Anthony Kilmer at (408) 277-5283.

Check back for updates while this is a developing story.