Police investigate in-custody death of man held at Marin County Jail

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man held at the Marin County Jail has died while in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

A Marin County sheriff’s deputy and a nurse found the inmate slumped over in his cell on Monday evening and started performing life-saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office. He was the only inmate assigned to the cell.

The man was pronounced dead less than an hour later, at 9:15 p.m.

The San Rafael Police Department is handling the investigation. The man’s identity has not been publicized.

