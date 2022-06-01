SALINAS (BCN) – Salinas police said a 29-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in a northeast neighborhood of the city.

Officers responded to a 2:55 p.m. report of a shooting near the intersection of North Sanborn Road and Del Monte Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a 7:23 p.m. Facebook post from Salinas Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, said police, who have not yet released the man’s identity pending notification of his family members.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Robert Miller at (831) 758-7954. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.

Copyright (c) 2022 Bay City News, Inc.