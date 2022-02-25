CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – The Concord Police Department is investigating a major accident in the downtown area on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the area of Galindo Street at Clayton Road.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Department, reports of a collision involving two cars and a bicyclist were made around 3:36 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find the bicyclist trapped between a light pole and a car. Several people were treated on the scene.

Officials called for an ambulance and a coroner. At this time, the fire department cannot confirm that this collision was a fatality as this is being investigated by the police department.

The roadway was closed in both directions.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

KRON4 has reached out to the police department but has not yet heard back.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.