OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 uncovered more details Friday in the police investigation into a deadly shooting at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland. The victim was the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo.

“Officers responded to a shotspotter call. Found the victim out on the street, and sadly he succumbed to his injuries,” Oakland Police Officers Association President Barry Donelan said.

OPD homicide investigators are searching for clues to what happened. At this point they say they do know that the restaurant was closed.

Anabo being gunned down comes in the wake of another incident last week, also on Fruitvale Avenue at La Perla Puerto Rican Cuisine. It appears robbery was the motive of the three gunmen in that case. OPD investigators are still trying to determine if robbery was a possible motive in the Lucky Three Seven shooting. Investigators don’t know if anything was taken.

There was a report that there was a business deal that went sideways. Donelan said investigators are looking into that claim.

“Hopefully, as the investigation unfolds in the weeks ahead, the circumstances behind what motivated this callous murder is actually discovered,” he said.

Officer Donelan said Anabo was well-known in the community and that his restaurant was a favorite among OPD officers.

“It strikes home in many respects because many officers knew the victim, and all of us know the restaurant. I feel terrible for all families of victims of violent crime in this city. The tragedy for us is there’s too many of them,” he said.

Oakland police officials said investigators are searching for any surveillance videos that may have recorded the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police.