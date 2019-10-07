Police investigate multiple shots fired in San Mateo County, arrest 2

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple shots fired on Sunday near Crystal Springs Road, right under I-280.

Officers said they heard five to 10 shots being fired.

When they arrived to the area, three suspects were located and detained without incident, according to officials.

24-year-old Dean Morales and 25-year-old Joseph Valinoti were reportedly in violation of a number of firearms laws, including the negligent discharge.

On Saturday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies patrolled the area of Crystal Springs and Skyline Boulevard following reports of gunshots being heard the night before.

Five shell casing were founds in front of 950 Skyline Boulevard.

Police are now determining whether the two shootings were connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Millbrae Police Bureau at (650) 259-2300.

The third and final suspect was released after police determined she had no direct involvement with the incident.