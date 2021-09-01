Police investigate murder of Redwood City man found shot in car

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — The East Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police said a man was found Tuesday night suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting in a car parked car on the 100 block of Jasmine Way. Menlo Park Fire District personnel called in police while paramedics rendered aid.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital. He was only identified publicly as a 26-year-old man from Redwood City, and his name being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by any of the following means: Send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, send an anonymous text from your cell phone to (650) 409-6792, leave an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792, or call Detective Aleyda Romero at (650) 853-7249.