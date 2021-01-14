Police investigate murder-suicide involving 9-year-old boy in SF’s Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In San Francisco’s upscale Marina District, police say they’re investigating a murder-suicide involving a 9-year-old boy and a person believed to be the boy’s father.

Investigators responded to the home on Scott Street Wednesday night.

Neighbors tell KRON4 they were surprised by seeing a large number of cop cars out in front of this building on Scott Street last night.

They weren’t able to get any details on what happened but when they later heard the news they were obviously upset and another sad story to start the new year.

Neighbors say this apartment building at 3835 Scott Street in the Marina was the scene of a terrible tragedy.

SFPD are investigating after finding a 9-year-old boy and possibly the boy’s father, dead inside.

“I think that’s incredibly heartbreaking. I can’t imagine something like that happening in this neighborhood. It’s just truly devastating,” Sophia O’Rorke said.

Building resident Sophia O’Rorke says she saw the police around 6 pm but did not know what was happening.

Neighbors describe the building and area as generally quiet, so learning about this news has been unsettling.

“It’s really sad and we don’t really know why. I didn’t know who lived there. It’s just pretty unfortunate what happened,” another neighbor said.

San Francisco District 2 Supervisor and gun violence advocate Catherine Stefani commented on the situation saying-in part quote:

“My heart hurts and I am absolutely devastated for the little boy who lost his life in a tragic murder-suicide in the Marina last night. This past year has been an extraordinarily stressful one, and it has reminded me — time and again — why we need tighter gun laws and a much stronger mental healthcare system.”

Police say right now there’s no public safety threat.

“My heart breaks for this family,” O’Rorke said.

The medical examiner’s office has not released the identities.

Further information has also not been made available.